School wins award for learning programme

A SCHOOL has won an award for its commitment to extra learning opportunities.

Meoncross School in Stubbington has achieved a national bronze Learning Outside the Classroom Mark (LOtC) for providing extra opportunities to its pupils.

Headmistress, Sarah Ebery said: ‘We are delighted that all our efforts to inspire and engage the children in this essential way have been given this vital seal of approval.

‘The opportunities offered by learning in this way have a very real impact on pupil wellbeing as well as their academic progress.

‘Staff across the school are passionate about making the most of our wonderful setting to connect, be active and learn something new.’

Elaine Skates, chief executive of LOtC said: ‘Learning outside the classroom provides the most memorable experiences in a child’s school life. LOtC Mark (Bronze) demonstrates that Meoncross School is committed to developing and delivering genuinely valuable learning outside the classroom experiences.’