Schoolboys praised for ‘caring attitude’ 

TWO STUDENTS from Priory School have had their heads shaved and hair removed in support of their chosen charities.

Year 7 student, Finlay George, had his head shaved to raise money for the Spirit of Normandy Trust whilst Dylan Hibberd had his hair cut in support of the Little Princess Trust.

Finlay George and Dylan Hibberd receive their haircuts

The Little Princess Trust is a charity which uses donated hair to provide wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer or other illnesses.

Dylan had spent over a year growing his hair to a length of 12 inches in order to provide as many potential wigs as possible.

Dylan decided to donate his hair after watching a programme about children with conditions like cancer and alopecia.

‘After watching the programme I decided it would be a good idea to cut my hair off for the charity,’ explained Dylan.

His mother, Samantha, added: ‘Growing his hair long has not been easy as he has faced some teasing from other children who did not understand his motives. I am so incredibly proud of what he has done.’

Finlay, also in year 7, decided to raise money for the Spirit of Normandy Trust after forging a friendship with a D-Day veteran after meeting him at an event organised by the Portsmouth Royal Marine Volunteer Cadets.

‘I have been with the cadets for almost two years now. I have always wanted to support veterans and was lucky enough to meet some D-Day veterans last year. I think it is very important to make sure their stories are always known,’ explained Finlay.

Finlay’s mother, Karen Cooper, watched as his head was shaved.

‘I’m so incredibly proud of Finn’s bravery. So far, even before donations from Priory staff and students today, he has raised £650,’ said Ms Cooper.

The boys both undertook their ‘massive haircuts’ watched by 250 of their peers in a special assembly.

Progress lead for year 7, Lauren Douglas, said: ‘This was a very special gathering which raised a significant amount of money for the boys’ charities. I am so proud of them for their attitude towards helping others.’

The boys haircuts follow on from friends Molly Thomason and Manon Hardcastle who previously donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​