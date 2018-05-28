Schools battle it out in debating contest

Have your say

SIX schools took part in Fareham MP Suella Braverman’s second schools debating competition.

Year 8 pupils from Boundary Oak School, Brookfield Community School, Cams Hill School, Fareham Academy, Henry Cort Community College, and Portchester Community School debated a variety of topical issues including Brexit and religion.

Judging this year’s competition was Suella, Editor of The Portsmouth News Mark Waldron, Deputy Mayor of Fareham Cllr Susan Bayford, and Fareham College principal Nigel Duncan.

Winners Erin Harris and Molly Banger of Brookfield Community School earned themselves a trip to Parliament.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘The standard of debate was really impressive again and is getting better each year.’