Schools encouraged to sign up to survey

Have your say

SCHOOLS have been invited to sign up to a free online safety survey.

The NSPCC and the London Grid for Learning are urging primary and secondary schools to sign up as part of Safer Internet Day on February 6.

Findings from the anonymised survey will be used to help develop a better understanding of young people’s online lives via a national academic report, and locally, by returning the data to participating schools.

Schools can sign up in advance to take part in the online survey, which is open from February 1 until February 28.

The survey covers a range of online safety issues including:

n Livestreaming

n Gaming

n Meeting people online (and then face to face)

n Sharing – such as personal information, images and videos

n Staying safe online

To sign up, and for further information, visit pupilsurvey.lgfl.net