Schools group is given a licence for Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

THE Thinking Schools Academy Trust (TSAT) has become one of the first multi-academy trusts in the UK to be given a Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards scheme licence.

The trust, which supports four schools from Portsmouth and Medway, is only the second multi-academy trust to be awarded a licence for the scheme in the south east.

More than 200 students from across the trust have already enrolled for volunteering, physical activities and expeditions.

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award manager for TSAT Ben Vickery said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to become one of the first multi-academy trusts to be awarded a DofE licence, ensuring all of our secondary school students can benefit from the UK’s flagship youth achievement programme.

‘The DofE Award is immensely enriching, supporting young people at a formative point in their lives to grow personally and within teams. Crucially, it also offers our young people the opportunity to give back to their communities.

‘It is fantastic to see such a large number of our students showing enthusiasm for the programme, and I cannot wait to see the wide range of skills and talents that they develop over the coming years.’

Stuart Gardner, chief executive of TSAT, said: ‘I know from personal experience that the DofE is a fantastic programme for young people and has the power to transform lives.

‘We are really excited about seeing our students grow on the programme.’