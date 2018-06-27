Schools take to the water

TWO Portsmouth primary schools participated in an annual watersports festival at a business park.

Children with special needs from the Mary Rose Academy and Cliffdale Primary Academy took to the water at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, last week.

Around 40 children from Years 3 to 6 did racing on paddle boards and had kayaking lessons.

Kirsty Troughton, head of PE at the Mary Rose Academy, said: ‘This event is all about children building confidence, having fun, learning new skills and meeting others.

‘It is a fantastic opportunity for children with special needs. Next year, we want to invite more schools to join us. We’re also looking for sponsors to help us buy new paddle boards.’