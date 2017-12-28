Schools want pupils outside

AN ACADEMY trust is setting out to ensure all its students get an outdoor education after a survey revealed nearly three-quarters of people called for a greater focus on outdoor opportunities.

Bohunt Academy Trust, which runs Priory School in Portsmouth, is championing an extensive outdoor education and learning programme for pupils from all backgrounds.

Director of Education at Bohunt Education Trust Phil Avery said: ‘It is a real shame that outdoor education opportunities have decreased for many young people but we are proud to be one of the leading providers of outdoor education in the country, and given the positive impact of such opportunities on children and young people, we are keen to work with other schools, academy trusts and education providers to ensure that more students have access to outdoor learning.’

Priory School has a high proportion of students on free school meals that take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Phil added: ‘At Bohunt we really invest in these opportunities, providing bursaries for our poorer students so that they can still go on the trips and expeditions.’