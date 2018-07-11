Scientists issue warning about overpopulation in Hampshire  

Have your say

ON what is UN ‘World Population Day’, scientists have warned about the potential affects of a growing population.

A statement supported by over 20,000 scientists claims: ‘The runaway consumption of limited resources by a rapidly growing population is crippling the earth and jeopardising our future.’

Sustainable population group, Population Matters, are calling on governments to take action.

Representative Mike Wheeler said: ‘Overpopulation is causing destruction of the rainforests, over-fishing and overcrowding of our towns and cities which leads to more pollution.’

Mr Wheeler believes that with an average of 500,000 people being annually added to the UK’s population, the situation is becoming unsustainable in cities such as Portsmouth.

‘With an ever increasing population in Hampshire we are all suffering from road congestion, less available land for housing and greater pressure on our services,’ said Mr Wheeler.

One particular area of concern is pollution with Portsmouth council recently being awarded £500,000 to tackle air quality.