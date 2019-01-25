The DEPARTMENT for Education has published the progress scores for the region’s schools and colleges A-level results.

Schools and colleges are now primarily judged on the progress students make rather than simply on the grades they achieve.

Progress scores indicate how much progress students made between the end of Year 11 and the end of their A-level studies. Progress scores are statistically calculated by comparing students with similar national academic attainment in their GCSEs with what they then achieved in their A-levels.

READ MORE: Best and worst-performing secondary schools in Portsmouth according to GCSE results

A score of zero indicates that students, on average, made the same progress as students of similar ability nationwide. On a sliding scale, a score above zero means students made more progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of Year 11. A score below zero indicates students on average made less progress.

The News has produced a summary of progress scores for the region’s colleges and schools.

READ MORE: This Portsmouth secondary school has been named the city’s best-performing for the second year in a row

The overall average A-level grade for Portsmouth state funded schools was C- compared to the national average of a C+. The mean result for Hampshire was in line with national attainment with students on average also attaining a grade C+.

STATE SCHOOLS

Bay House School – Progress score 0.39. Average grade C+.

Highbury College – Progress score -0.43. Average grade D.

Havant and South Downs College - Progress score -0.06. Average grade C.

Oaklands Catholic School – Progress score -0.17. Average grade C.

Portsmouth College – Progress score -0.27. Average grade C-.

Ark Charter Academy – Progress score 0.49. Average grade D+.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

St John’s College – Progress score 0.62. Average grade C+.

Portsmouth Grammar School – Progress score 0.14. Average grade B+.

Meoncross School – Progress score 0.02. Average grade - NA.

Portsmouth High School – Progress score -0.43. Average grade B-.