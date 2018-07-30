Sexual abuse counselling extends to Portsmouth

FAMILIES in Portsmouth will soon be able to access the ‘Frankie Worker’ counselling service which supports children who have suffered sexual abuse.

The service has been in operation in other areas of Hampshire since April 2017.

It is to be extended following a decision by Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane and NHS England to extend funding.

Mr Lane said: ‘The Frankie Worker scheme helps support those affected by child sexual exploitation. We owe it to these children to ensure they get the best possible support at a time they need it most.’

Portsmouth City councillor, Dave Ashmore, added: ‘I’m glad that funding has enabled Portsmouth to have this service to help victims of sexual abuse and exploitation.’