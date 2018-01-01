Southsea school choir sing for care home residents

A SCHOOL choir visited care homes to brighten up the day of the residents.

Thirty singers from Priory School’s choir, led by musical director Dan Barrow, performed for residents at Harry Sotnick House, Hilsea Lodge and Shearwater Care.

The visits were part of the Southsea school’s pledge to become a greater part of the community.

Mr Barrow said: ‘The students have rehearsed and performed in school so well, but taking them out to the community to show what we do is such a great experience.

‘I am very proud of each and every one of them.’

The songs were enjoyed by the residents, some of who danced along while others joined in with the singing.

Year 7 student Jezebel Hunter-Cresdee said: ‘It was nice to sing to an older audience as they appreciated it so much. I could see how they have deep feelings and want to enjoy their life just like when they were young.

‘They really welcomed us.’

As part of Priory’s new outreach programme Priory Partners, the school, part of the Bohunt Education Trust, is always looking for ways to develop links with people in the city that highlight the talents of the students.

Head teacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘Our vision is to celebrate our wonderful students in as many ways as possible across the city.

‘We are proud of our city and proud of our students so any opportunity to bring people of all ages together is a great thing.’