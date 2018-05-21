Southsea schoolboy set to take on gruelling charity challenge for The Fire Fighters Charity

Have your say

PROLIFIC fundraiser Andrew Impey has his eyes set on another charity challenge to help injured firefighters and their families.

The autistic 12-year-old has already raised more than £2,100 for The Fire Fighters Charity on his mission to visit the nation’s 2,500 fire stations.

Now the Southsea youngster aims to take on his ‘75 challenge’ – cycling for 75 hours, visiting 75 fire stations, supported by 75 people, involving 75 cups of tea and 75 photos.

He hopes his efforts will raise £750 for his favourite good cause.

He said: ‘I wanted to do something to help firefighters and raise awareness of autism.

‘I think they do an amazing job, not everyone knows all the things they do besides fighting fires.

‘I am excited about my cycle ride and visiting my friends from stations I have been to before.’

He will be cycling the 300-mile route from Tadley fire station to Lands End in Cornwall starting on August 20.