Have your say

AN ALL female STEM day is taking place later this year.

At UTC Portsmouth in London Road, Portsmouth, an event hosted by The Chatty Scientist aims to support girls between the ages of 13 and 16.

The event, taking place on Saturday, July 14, will see female speakers give talks and host a discussion panel, as well as speak to youngsters one-to-one.

For more information go to chattyscientist.com/girls-in-stem.