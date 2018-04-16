Student nurses affected by grant errors at 20 universities, including Portsmouth

Have your say

STUDENT nurses at 20 universities, including at the University of Portsmouth, have been affected by errors in the payments of grants and maintenance loans.

The Royal College of Nursing released the list this morning.

It shows the high education institutes where at least one nursing student received an overpayment of their grant, maintenance loan or both in the 2017/18 academic year.

As well as the University of Portsmouth, other places on the list include University of Southampton, Cardiff University, London Metropolitan University and Leeds University.