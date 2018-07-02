STUDENT SHOUT: It’s the World Cup, so where is our pride?

I am only 21 and I have never been a football fan, but I have always enjoyed the buzz and the excitement around the World Cup, especially England matches. Unfortunately, this year I haven’t felt any of the old buzz or excitement about the event.

Throughout the World Cup this year, there has been a huge difference in the way that the English support their team. Let’s be completely honest, you are lucky to see an England flag during this World Cup but while I was growing up I remember seeing England flags pretty much everywhere.

Most cars, including taxis, had flags. Every shop had England decorations, sold cakes with flags printed on the icing, and most packaging and labels were covered in England logos. My local Co-op even had World Cup bunting above the tills, but there isn’t an England flag anywhere in sight this time!

I may be a young adult, but I really don’t understand why, suddenly, all the spirit and excitement has disappeared. Where have the flags gone? Why are we not showing support for our national team?

When I was still in primary school, they let us have an afternoon off lessons to watch England games. We had a non-uniform day, so we could all wear red and white to support our team and the school was decorated with flags and bunting.

The World Cup used to be such a big deal and I learned the national anthem at such a young age simply through watching it during the matches – back when the players and fans used to ‘belt it out’.

Everyone seems to be too afraid of celebration and coming together. Everyone seems to be too afraid of offending other nationalities. Why? You may as well make the most of it while you still can. I know I will. I am proud and will always get behind my nation.

By Kiele-Ann Dunne who is studying journalism at Solent University.