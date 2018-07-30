Student wristbands raise money for charity

Have your say

A GROUP of students have raised over £250 for charity after their ‘Portsmouth inspired’ award-winning product went on sale.

The Year 10 students from Ark Charter Academy sold their PuP wristbands to customers at Gunwharf Quays.

The product was the winning design in the ‘Made in Portsmouth’ Dragons Den-style competition.

The competition saw four groups of Year 10 pupils from three schools competing to create a ‘tourist product that represents the city’.

Costing one pound, the wristbands will remain on sale at Guest Relations.

Proceeds will be divided between local charities.