Students battle for master chef title

Catering students from three local colleges took part in a master chef style competition to assess their food preparation and cooking skills.

The event involved students from Fareham College, Highbury College and City College Southampton.

Students competed in various rounds to test their culinary skills.

In one round students had 60 minutes to prepare a chicken dish from a box of mystery ingredients.

The competition gave students the chance to work in a professional environment.

Jacob Dennett, who is studying professional cookery at Fareham College, said: ‘It’s been a really great day. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to take part in an event like this. It’s certainly given me a taster of what working in a high pressure kitchen environment is like.’

Southampton-based wholesaler Harvest Fine Foods sponsored and organised the event.

Development chef, Phil Clark, said: ‘As a company, we want to encourage students to enjoy cooking and gain as much experience as they can before they go into the industry.’