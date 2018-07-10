Students celebrate dance success

Have your say

THE STUDENTS of the ‘Jessie Leigh Dance and Cheer Academy’ put on a special performance to celebrate their success.

The Fareham based academy showcased their skills in the event which took place at the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth.

The girls performed in-front of dignitaries including the Mayor of Gosport, Diane Furlong and MP Caroline Dinenage.

The event was organised to celebrate the academy’s recent success in winning two national championships at the O2 arena in London.

Academy founder Jessie Leigh said: ‘The girls have done incredibly well to beat off competition from hundreds of teams and thousands of other athletes. ’

The academy’s ‘Wildcats’ team won the title in the ‘Senior Cheer Leading’ category with the ‘Squadron’ team making it a double swoop with the accolade of ‘Junior Hip Hop’ champions.

‘The girls are so dedicated and we are really proud of what they have achieved,’ added Ms Leigh.