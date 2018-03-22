Students celebrate European culture

Have your say

SCHOOL students have been celebrating cultural differences with a European-themed afternoon.

Year 11 pupils from LWS Academy in Sarisbury Green invited parents and members of the community to join them for a variety of food and activities.

Event organiser Rebecca Lawley said: ‘European Day was part of the school’s spiritual, moral, social and cultural provision and a cross curricular celebration of all things European.

‘Subject teachers planned lessons that focused on a individual countries – for instance, a computing classroom was turned into a Welsh hive of activity and the PE hall was transformed into the Stade de France.

‘Students were fascinated by the music and fashion of the past while watching Eurovision highlights from the past.

‘The day ended with a buffet of foods from across Europe, which was planned and prepared by some Year 11 students as part of their Food and Cookery coursework.’