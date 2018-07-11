Students celebrate ‘going for D of E gold’

STUDENTS from Hampshire schools have been presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award. 

A total of 38 pupils received their certificates at the event which was organised by the regional D of E Forum.

The awards were presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson.

Mr Atkinson said: ‘These young people have demonstrated a huge amount of commitment to gain this very prestigious award.’

To achieve their gold award participants undertake 50 hours of volunteering, work on a range of skill-based activities and partake in a four-day expedition in a ‘wild’ environment.

Attending the celebratory event was leader of Hampshire County Council, Roy Perry.

Councillor Perry said: ‘The D of E award offers young people wonderful opportunities to develop new skills and learn from experiences that will stand them in good stead for the future.’