Students come up with futuristic ideas for Portsmouth

ARCHITECTURE students have designed a floating city off Langstone Harbour and improvements to Portsmouth’s Northern Quarter as part of an exploration of development.

The students from the University of Portsmouth, who looked at different areas of the city, will have their theoretical schemes for the future of Portsmouth exhibited at the Portsmouth Guildhall.

Lecturer, Martin Pearce, said: ‘As these students start on their professional careers they look to the future of the city and our environment.

‘These radical visions show that architecture, whilst particular to the making of beautiful buildings is also concerned with that broader horizon and our responsibilities to the wider world and future generations.’

One project investigated how urban growth in Langstone Harbour might work in harmony with the natural world rather than against it while another considered the future of retail and commerce within the city in light of the internet and out-of-town shopping

The exhibition, Portsmouth: Radical Vision, is at Portsmouth Guildhall from January 15 until March 31, in the Freda Swain Lounge.