Students enjoy awards success

St Edmund’s School have hosted their annual ‘Sports Personality Awards Evening’ to celebrate the sporting achievements of their pupils.

Students received awards in recognition of not only sporting success but also their attitude, commitment and teamwork.

Categories included ‘Most Improved Player’, ‘Most Committed Player’, ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Unsung Hero’.

PE teacher and event organiser, Megan Evans said: ‘We compete in a lot of fixtures and run a range of sports clubs. Tonight is a chance to celebrate the fantastic success that pupils have had.’

The school believes that what makes these awards so special is that all nominees are selected by their teammates.

Head of PE, Adam Poxton, said: ‘All the pupils have been selected by their peers. We have nothing to do with it.’

Mr Poxton believes that sport plays significant role in providing an environment in which all students have the opportunity to achieve.

‘We find that pupils who may struggle academically often thrive in a sporting arena. Sport allows children to develop both confidence and transferable skills for the classroom,’ said Mr Poxton.

The culmination of the presentation was the accolade of ‘Sports Personality’ which this year was awarded to year 10 student Leighanne Leonardia, 15.

‘I am so pleased to have won this award. Next year I will be team captain. Hopefully other pupils can look up to me and aspire to win the award in the future,’ said Leighanne.

Presenting the awards were returning pupils Sam Magri and Nathan Ashmore who play professional football for Ebbsfleet United. ’This is a fantastic evening which I was delighted to support. The students should be proud of their achievements,’ said Mr Ashmore.