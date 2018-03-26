Students join girls for global walk of solidarity

PUPILS from an all-girls school in Portsmouth have shown their solidarity with girls around the world.

Students from Portsmouth High School took part in the 10km World Wide Walk on Friday, March 23, to raise money to get girls throughout the world out of poverty.

With the walk officially started by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Ken Ellcome, the girls walked along Southsea Common and along the seafront, completing 10km each.

Head of Bronte house at the school, Holly Hunt, said: ‘It was a privilege to be able to lead the girls in today’s walk to raise money for girls across the world who don’t have access to the same education and freedoms as we do.’

Headmistress Jane Prescott said: ‘The girls at Portsmouth High School appreciate their education and have a very strong sense of social responsibility. We are joining forces with other girls across the world to raise awareness of the importance of an education for each and every girl.’