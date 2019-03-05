Students look to future career paths at ‘Progression Fair’

STUDENTS have been exploring potential employment paths during a two day careers fair.

Fareham College’s Next Steps Progression Fair hosted more than 50 exhibitors which combined traditional careers guidance and inspirational talks from business people in industry, universities and past students about their personal career journeys.

Principal, Nigel Duncan, said: ‘Progression fairs are such a valuable way to introduce students to the next steps in their career. We hold them at each campus to ensure all students benefit from an introduction to the opportunities offered by employers and universities in the region. We are very grateful to all the exhibitors, including many alumni of the College, for making this annual event such a success.’

Former student, Ciara McNamee, said: ‘I was really excited when the college approached me to give a masterclass at the Progression Fair. Being a former student, I felt it was a great way to show current students and even my old lecturers how far I have come in the hairdressing industry. The students were engaging and asked lots of questions.’