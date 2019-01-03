Students mentored by world champion

FOUR students from Park Community School have been selected to take part in a life-changing mentoring scheme with a world-class athlete.

Year 11 students Ethan, Jasmine, Lilli and Alfie have been chosen for the AQA Unlocking Potential programme, run by exam board and education charity AQA (Assessment and Qualifications Alliance) and the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

The youngsters will be mentored for eight months by former World Champion boxer Hannah Beharry.

The programme provides mentoring for young people aged 11 to 19 who have faced personal challenges or disadvantages. Students are paired with the specially trained mentors who have competed at world-class sporting events and have overcome their own personal challenges.

Janice Norman, sports coordinator at Park Community, said: ‘This is an amazing opportunity and one that our students would ordinarily never have had the chance to be involved in.’