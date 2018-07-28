Students praised for engine design

Have your say

APPRENTICES from Defence Munitions Gosport have taken part in a ‘Scrapheap Challenge’ style competition.

The 18 apprentices were tested on their flair for manufacturing and ability to work as a team.

The competitors were provided with a budget of £200 and given the remit of ‘designing a product that is interactive and relates to science, technology, engineering and mathematics’ (STEM).

This year’s competition was won by students Matthew Harrison, Ashley Biginton, George Ballard, Joe Salmon and Thomas Brading.

The team impressed the judges with their V2 piston engine design.

The ‘Phase Wars’ competition is hosted annually at Fareham College’s Centre of Excellence for Engineering.

Lynn Wilkinson-Berry, from Defence Munitions, said: ​​​​​’Competitions like these are not only enjoyable for our apprentices but they provide an excellent way for students to build teamwork and confidence.’