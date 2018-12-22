Students raise money in aid of party for terminally ill children

HIGHBURY College’s students have raised more than £1,000 for Cosham Fire Station’s annual children’s party.

The money will go to support the event which is for children with chronic or terminal conditions.

The money was raised by Public Services students after hearing about the special festive party.

The students organised a number of events including a fancy dress basketball tournament, the running of three virtual marathons on treadmills and a fancy dress fun run.

Students competed in the fun run along with firefighters from Blue Watch.

The events raised a total of £1,200, which went towards a Christmas dinner, party games, entertainer and some personalised presents delivered to the children by Father Christmas.

Public Services Tutor Karen Woods, who also volunteers at Cosham Fire Station, said: ‘I think it’s amazing that our students raised so much money. They organised each event themselves and have done so well - I’m extremely proud of what they’ve achieved. I’m also very grateful for the support we received from the firefighters from Cosham Fire Station as they were able to attend two of the three events.’