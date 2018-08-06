Students receive prestigious award

THREE local students have received ‘Print Futures Awards’ in a ceremony at the House of Lords.

As part of the award Richard Lemmer, Amber Westley and Samuel Brooke will also receive a grant of up to £1,500 to help support their studies.

The students beat off competition from 302 applicants to receive the award.

Lord Black of Brentwood, deputy chairman of the Telegraph Media Group, who was presenting the awards, said: ‘This evening is always cause for celebration. As we change and meet the challenge of the future, people with talent and ambition will always flourish and that is why the Print Futures Awards are so important.’

The students plan to use their funding to study towards an NCTJ Diploma in Journalism at Highbury College.

The awards are run by The Printing Charity who provide support for young people looking to work in the printing and publishing industry.​​​​​​​