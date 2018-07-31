Students rewarded for community work

STUDENTS involved in the ‘Catch 22 Solent All-stars Project’ have received awards for their work in the community.

The students took part in a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style event to come up with enterprise ideas to ‘bring about social change in their city’.

The awards ceremony, which took place at Portsmouth Guildhall, was attended by local MP and Minister for Equalities, Penny Mordaunt.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘It was wonderful to have given out the awards today. You are amazing young people doing great things for Portsmouth city.’

The young people were particularly keen to help those living homeless in the city and children in hospital.

Projects involved ‘shabby chic upcycling’ of furniture and the production and sale of cakes and sweets to raise funds and awareness of the city’s social issues.

Money raised was used to provide support packs for vulnerable people in the community.

Project teachers, Vik Burnand and Sarah Clark, said: ‘We could not be more proud of such a fabulous bunch of people and are immensely privileged to have worked with you all.’

The Catch 22 programme focuses on providing educational and social support to young people aged 16 to 19 who have struggled in mainstream school.

Due to issues of funding this is to be the final Catch 22 project in Portsmouth.