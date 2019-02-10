Students rowing for orangutan conservation

PUPILS are raising funds to join a research expedition looking to conserve rainforest and coastal wildlife.

The students, from University Technical College Portsmouth, are raising money to join an expedition to Borneo where they will be a part of a team of scientists observing and documenting the animals that live in the rainforest and the marine ecosystem.

The project is run by the Wallacea Trust whose goal is to protect wildlife and habitats while helping local communities.

On February 14, students are taking part in a 80km row. With 80,000 orangutans lost over the last eight years due to habitat loss the students have said they are aiming to row 1 metre for every orangutan.