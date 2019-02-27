Students strut their stuff in Half A Sixpence

STUDENTS have been putting on a show as they wow the crowds.

Cast members from Oaklands Catholic School in Waterlooville have been showcasing their production Half A Sixpence, which was being performed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The cast, band and crew represent every year group and have been practising since October to bring the show to life.

Catchy songs including Flash, Bang, Wallop!, If the Rain’s Got To Fall and All in the Cause of Economy, the lighthearted comedy has been providing entertainment for the whole family.

The story is about a man called Arthur ‘Artie’ Kipps and a lady known as Ann, who were childhood friends.

When they were parted as children, Kipps cut a sixpence in half and told Ann to look at it whenever she missed him. Years later, Kipps and Ann re-kindle their childhood friendship. But things are far from straightforward.

Then everything changes. Kipps meets Chitterlow and finds out that he has inherited a fortune. He leaves the shop, meets and falls in love with Helen Walsingham. Ann finds out and furiously tells Kipps that she never wants to see him again.

Kipps isn’t happy with the changes ‘high society’ forces upon him. After a showdown with Helen’s tyrannical mother, Mrs Walsingham, he realises it is Ann he loves and calls off his engagement with Helen.