Students take over tower for concert

SCHOOL leavers and music scholars delighted an audience of alumnae, governors, parents and staff with a concert held at The Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.

Girls from Portsmouth High School performed in candlelight within this unique setting, playing and singing pieces from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven to The Jungle Book and Sweeney Todd.

‘This is such a bittersweet moment for me,’ said Upper Sixth leaver Karabo Magooa.

The 18-year-old added: ‘I’ve been singing at Portsmouth High School for many years, from taking part in musicals to high profile events like tonight.

‘After my A Levels, I am hoping to take up my place at the University of the Creative Arts to study acting and performance and, one day, hope to come back and hear future girls perform.’

Millie Ansell, 17, currently in Lower Sixth, added: ‘I shall really look forward to my final year at Portsmouth High and taking part in many more musical events.’