Success for Portsmouth school after winning three football finals

A SCHOOL’S football teams clinched a treble of trophies after successfully winning three finals.

Mayfield School’s Year 8 side won their Hampshire Cup final against local rivals Admiral Lord Neslon 1-0 at Fratton Park.

Ben Waller scored the winning goal with keeper Oliver Smith working hard to keep a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, the Portsmouth school’s Year 10 team also won their Hampshire Cup final against John Hanson, from Andover.

Goals from Jack Turner (2), Charlie Bell and Koder Sarr secured the cup.

The wins come just two weeks after Mayfield won the Portsmouth Cup.

Steve Browning, head of PE, said: ‘It has been a great season for our school, and reaching three Hampshire finals was a great achievement.

‘I am very proud of all the boys on their hard work and passion to play for the school.

‘Thank you to all the staff, parents and pupils who came to support us at Fratton Park.’