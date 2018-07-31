Summer jobs campaign launched

As schools and colleges break up for the summer students across the region are being encouraged to take up a ‘summer job’.

The message is part of a campaign which has been launched to highlight how young people can benefit from local summer employment .

As part of the campaign an online portal for summer job applications has been launched on the government website ‘Find a Job’ which connects young people to local employers.

Hazel Prior from Jobcentre Plus South East said: ‘I’d encourage any young person to consider a part-time job. There are lots of opportunities advertised on the summer jobs portal in the south east.’

The campaign comes at a time when Saturday and part-time employment rates amongst young people have been falling. In 1997 42 percent of 16 to 17 year old year old students combined work and study with the latest figures showing a decrease to 18 percent.