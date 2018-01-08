Support to help adults read

By Roxanne Le Voguer

The News

AN organisation which teaches adults how to read has received a big boost.

The Read and Grow charity, which operates in Portsmouth, has gained the support of L&S Waste in order for them to buy more reading material.

The classes are held weekly at the John Pound Centre, Queen Street, Portsea, on Monday evenings from 6pm until 7pm.

The lessons, which are relaxed and informal, are free to attend.

Read and Grow volunteers use a dyslexia tool with a photo phonic alphabet and can teach in a bite-size way, in order to make sure people know that there’s no rush if extra time is needed.

The University of Portsmouth has also partnered up with the group in order to help teach more adults to read.

Any adult may join, and although the classes are held in group, adults who attend will receive one-to-one tuition.

A spokesman for the organisation said: ‘We are thrilled to have Mick Balch of L&S Waste on board as our latest supporter and with their help we can buy more reading materials and help change more lives in Portsmouth through the gift of reading.’

Other supporters include Justin Davenport of Inkon who generously donated a marketing banner to help Read and Grow promote what they do across the city.