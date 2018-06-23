Talk at University of Portsmouth to reduce use of plastic products

ADVICE will be given on small changes people can make to reduce their use of plastics.

Will McCallum, head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, will be giving a free talk next week at the University of Portsmouth with the aim of promoting ways to use less plastic products.

He will share his ideas and experience as well as talk about his book How to Give Up Plastic: A Guide to Changing the World, One Plastic Bottle at a Time, which will also be available at the talk.

The event is at the university’s Park Building, in the city centre, on Tuesday, June 26 at 6pm. It was organised by the university’s Development Studies Group. To book visit port.ac.uk