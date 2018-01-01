Talk focuses on England’s Saxon past

Have your say

HISTORY buffs will be in for a treat next week during a talk in Portsmouth.

The History Association has announced its first event for 2018.

Historian Neil McDougall will be leading the night, entitled: ‘Are English liberties a Danish Gift? The constitutional significance of Cnut’s 1018 Oxford peace accord’. The talk will focus on the significance of the late Saxon period.

It is taking place Tuesday, January 9, from 7-8.20pm at the University of Portsmouth’s Park Building, in King Henry I Street, Southsea.

Tickets are £5 for members and £1 for visitors. For more details, see history.org.uk