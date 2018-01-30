Teacher moved to tears after pupil’s response to city musical show

SCHOOLCHILDREN were left dazzled by a musical performance with a twist at Portsmouth Guildhall yesterday afternoon.

A teacher was moved to tears after seeing her pupil become immersed in Stan and Mabel and the Race For Space, a production which combines classical music, illustration, video and storytelling to engage children through music.

The production, organised by Music in the Round in collaboration with Portsmouth Cultural Trust, features live music from band Ensemble 360 and was attended by 1,200 pupils from 13 different schools.

Andi Hazelden, a teacher at Manor Infant School, said:

‘One of our pupils has learning difficulties and I was moved to tears when I saw how immersed she was in the show. It was incredible.

‘Some families can’t afford for their children to go to these events, so we have to dig to find the money from our funding. But it just goes to show how beneficial these events are for our young children.’