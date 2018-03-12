Teachers from Portsmouth school surprise students with World Book Day costumes

PUPILS were given a surprise when they turned up to school to see their teachers dressed as their favourite book characters.

Priory School, in Southsea, Portsmouth, had originally cancelled its World Book Day celebrations because of the snow.

But last Thursday, staff decided to host the day again but did not tell the pupils.

Teachers arrived at the school wearing an array of different costumes with Year 7s completing a book title quiz to find the teacher who was dressed as the key character.

Costumes ranged from a group of Where’s Wally, characters like Jessie from Toy Story, Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter, Cruella DeVille, Wonder Woman and Batman.

As part of the day the school, on Fawcett Road, took part in a reading activity which involved two short stories being partly read during each school period.

The students had to discuss the plot, themes, settings and character development and predict the next section of the story.

Holly Waterfall, head of faculty for communications, organised the event.

She said: ‘I am so pleased with the way it’s gone.

‘Seeing so many staff taking part was great, as was seeing the reactions of the students who really seemed to appreciate the surprise and the trouble teachers had gone to in order to dress the part.’

Next year, Priory School is looking at encouraging its pupils to dress-up for the day.