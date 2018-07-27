Teachers have ‘morning off’ as pupils takeover   

THE TEACHERS and staff of Hambledon Primary School were given an early start to their summer holidays as Year 6 pupils took over the running of the school.

The 11 year old students were given the opportunity to run the school for the morning under the guidance and supervision of staff.

Headteacher, Paul Davies, said: ‘They all took their roles seriously, came dressed for the occasion and even prepared lesson plans. They had fun but also gained an insight into what it would be like to work in a school.’

The children undertook a variety of roles including caretaker, administration staff and teachers.

Luke, who had the prime position of headteacher, said: ‘It was great fun being the headteacher and being in charge of the school.’

Isabelle, who worked in the school office, added: ‘I especially liked checking the letters and sorting files. It was a great experience.’

The ‘Takeover Morning’ was the culmination of a range of fun activities in the final week of term.