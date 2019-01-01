Teachers remain the most important external influence on children

RESEARCH has revealed that despite the growing impact of social media and popular culture, teachers still remain the third biggest influence on people’s lives.

Only close friends and family were revealed to have greater influence.

NEU Vice President and Portsmouth teacher Amanda Martin

The survey of 3,002 people was carried out by the Get Into Teaching Campaign. It revealed that almost two thirds of people said that between one in five teachers helped to influence and shape them into the person they are today with 43 per cent saying that teachers had the greatest influence on them between the formative years of 13 and 15.

Portsmouth teacher and National Union of Teachers vice president, Amanda Martin, said: ‘All of us have an inspiring teacher we can remember. I think this is extremely reassuring and heart warming to hear.’

Headteacher at Horndean Technology College, Julie Summerfield, is not surprised by the survey results.

‘It doesn’t surprise me – teachers are a constant role model and do have an impact on young people’s lives. For some children their teacher will be the first person they speak to each day. As well as inspiring a passion for different subjects, teachers play a vital role in influencing how children behave and conduct themselves,’ said Mrs Summerfield.

The survey revealed that 82 per cent of people said that teachers were ‘very or quite’ influential on the lives of others.

A key outcome was the lasting impact that teachers can have when children move into adulthood. The majority (58 per cent) said that they remembered the name of their favourite teacher and 64 per cent credited at least one teacher with shaping them into the person they are today.

Headteacher at Gomer Junior School, Georgina Mulhall, believes the influence of a teacher can be even greater with children of primary school age.

‘At primary school, children spend a lot of time with the same teacher. It is a privileged position in which you can have a profound impact on children’s lives,’ said Mrs Mulhall.

With the rise to prominence of social media and increased exposure to celebrity culture, spokesman for ‘Get Into Teaching’, Roger Pope, is reassured by the survey and the lasting influence teachers can still have on young people’s lives.

Mr Pope said: ‘Our research underlines how teachers have stood the test of time when it comes to shaping the lives of others. In a world where modern day social media and celebrity influencers are often in the limelight it is interesting to see how the public recognise the real and lasting impact teachers have as influencers in their own right.’

The results signify the role of teachers in helping young people and children to push their boundaries to maximise individual potential. More than half of those surveyed (56 per cent) credited teachers with giving them belief in their talents and helping to push them further than they may have done so.

‘The moment a pupil gets something and the penny drops is still the best feeling in the world. Despite all the difficulties in education it is still the best job in the world,’ said Ms Martin.

WHAT THE CHILDREN SAID

The News spoke to the children of Gomer Junior School to see what they think.

Emily Cator, aged 10, said: ‘I see my teacher more than my parents. I agree that my teacher has a big influence on me. Whenever I leave one of my classes I always remember what they have said to me.’

Evie Mulhall, 11, believes her teachers have given her the confidence to improve her work.

‘One of my teachers has really helped me in maths. She really boosted my confidence to believe I can do it. In 10 years’ time I will definitely remember my teachers because they have been such a big part of my life,’ explained Evie.

Lewis Teesdale, 10, credits one of his teachers with encouraging him to participate in activities he would not normally do so.

Lewis said: ‘I ended up playing one of the Merry Men in Robin Hood. I have dyslexia and so was worried about the lines but she believed in me and gave me the confidence to do it.’