Team ‘proud’ after achieving good rating

A NURSERY is celebrating after achieving a better Ofsted rating just a year after its previous inspection.

Kiddi Caru’s day nursery in Whiteley has received a good rating from Ofsted and was praised for its progress.

Bee Bevis, Nursery Manager, said: ‘We’re all delighted with this new report from Ofsted.

‘Our aim at all times is to provide a high standard of care to give the children who come here the very best start in life.’

The nursery, which cares for children from zero to five years, were inspected in May last year and received a Requires Improvement rating.

Bee added: ‘I’m very proud of the team here, and they should be extremely proud of themselves too.

‘They all do a fantastic job and without them the nursery would not be able to provide such a wonderful experience for the children and their parents.’

Ofsted inspectors attended the nursery in April and published their report on Tuesday.

The inspectors said: ‘Since the last inspection leaders have made significant improvements.

‘Leaders have an accurate view of what is working well and what they need to do to improve further. ’Children are actively engaged in their learning. They eagerly arrive into nursery and settle quickly to activities that interest them.

Leaders have an accurate view of what is working well and what they need to do to improve further.’

The report praised the systems the nursery has in place to monitor the children’s progress with staff using the information gathered by these systems to identify each child’s next steps in learning.

Inspectors commented: ‘Staff understand how children learn and assess their development accurately.

‘Recently, leaders identified that some children were not developing their mathematical skills as quickly as others.

‘As a result, there is an emphasis on developing early mathematical skills as staff sing number rhymes, count interesting objects and frequently use mathematical language in their conversations with children.’

Partnerships with parents was also a point of praise for the nursery.

The report read: ‘Parents are encouraged to share their child’s experiences from home.

‘Staff value this information and use it to enhance children’s learning in the nursery.

‘There is range of resources for parents to borrow, which means children can share what they have learnt with their parents.’

The nursery is striving to achieve an Outstanding rating from Ofsted with inspectors encouraging further staff development to increase quality of teaching and raise learning experience for its children in order to achieve the top rating.