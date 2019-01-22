Team qualifies for national Lego competition

A TEAM of local children have qualified for a national final in Lego engineering.

Agile Supernova won the regional final at Portsmouth University and will now go on to compete in the First Lego League national final at the University of West England in Bristol.

First Lego League (FLL) is a global science and technology challenge for teams of ten students aged nine to 16 years old. The students work together to explore and research a given topic and make a presentation as well as design, build and program a Lego robot to solve a series of missions.

The team is made up of 11 to 13-year-old pupils from Swanmore College, Cams Hill School, Portchester Community School and Crofton Secondary School

Team coach, Liz Stoneham, said: ‘We are really excited to have won the regional heat at the University of Portsmouth and are now into the UK and Ireland final that takes place in Bristol in mid-February.’

The competition aims to develop students STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning and ability to apply practical skills to real life scenarios.

As spokesman for First Lego League said: ‘Congratulations Team Agile Supernova for winning the First Lego League Tournament regional heat held at the University of Portsmouth.’

The winners of the national competition will have the opportunity to compete against teams from across the globe.