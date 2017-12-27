Teamwork adds up to great performance

Have your say

AFTER a sterling effort from a set of primary school pupils, they were pipped at the post in a national mathematics competition.

Four students from Whiteley Primary School were one team of 100 regional winners for this year’s National Young Mathematicians’ Awards.

But the team, made up of Enya Chui, Isabelle Kemp, Daniel Mizen and Lucas Flanigan, did not make it through to the grand final.

The annual event was organised by Explore Learning in Whiteley, which provides private tuition, and the NRICH Project at the University of Cambridge.

Head of curriculum at Explore Learning Charlotte Gater said: ‘We saw some fantastic demonstrations of teamwork and mathematical prowess up and down the country.’

The grand final was held at the University of Cambridge with the winning school team taking home a maths-themed prize bundle.

Ambassador for this year’s awards TV presenter Kjartan Poskitt said: ‘I’m so pleased to be involved with the awards this year.

‘I’ve heard from so many kids who have taken part in the past and they’ve all loved it.’