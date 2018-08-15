Teens decorate care centre in Pompey colours

YOUNG people have been using part of their summer holidays to help redecorate a care home in the theme of Portsmouth Football Club.

The project, which is taking place at Hamilton House Care Centre, is part of the National Citizen Service being run by Pompey in the Community.

Lifestyle coordinator Lucienne Watson

In addition to decorating the kitchen and salon the 14 youngsters are creating a sports and social club in the colours of Portsmouth Football Club.

Care home lifestyle coordinator, Lucienne Watson, said: ‘We have a lot of keen football supporting residents. After phoning the football club Pompey in the Community got in touch and explained that they had a group of young people who are involved in the NCS who would like to support the care home.’

Lucienne was keen to harness an affiliation with the football club to create an environment which will help the residents, many of whom have dementia, to reminisce about past glories.

‘The young people are decorating the room in a blue and white colour scheme which fits the Pompey theme,’ explained Lucienne.

NCS students decorating Hamilton House Care Centre

NCS volunteer, Laura Vahey, 16, added: ‘We are getting shirts signed which we are going to frame on the walls along with other memorabilia such as photographs and scarves.’

The idea to focus on a community project supporting the elderly was devised entirely by the students.

NCS coordinator Katie Aris said: ‘The students came together and decided they wanted to work with the elderly to help break down the barriers which can exist with young people.’

Laura added: ‘A lot of the older generation can have a negative view of young people. We wanted to show them we want to help the elderly community.’

The students believe the project has helped to develop a range of personal skills. Lamin Mbye-Prior, 16, said: ‘I have learned to take criticism from others and act to make improvements.’

Laura said: ‘It has helped me grow in confidence having to communicate and work with people I didn’t know.’

Ms Watson hopes the room will provide a stimulating environment for residents to watch sport, play games and discuss Pompey memories.