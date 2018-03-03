Television shows by Portsmouth university students on Mary Rose Museum wins awards

THE creative talents of staff and students have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

BSc (Hons) television and broadcasting students from the University of Portsmouth won Best New UK Content and Best Video at the NewTek UK Content Awards 2018.

They won for their live television production The Mary Rose Live: Human Endeavours.

Tutors Charlie Watts, Gary Bown and Katie Still and technicians Stephen Bellinger, Louise Lovesey and Michael Parsons, were all recognised by NewTek, and the academics were named tutors of the year.

The first NewTek UK Education Awards celebrate excellence in students from universities and colleges creating engaging and inspiring videos and live streams.

The Mary Rose Live: Human Endeavours was one of three live broadcasts in June last year from the Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The event, which was the first of its kind for both organisations, saw three live shows shown straight to the Big Screen in Portsmouth’s Guildhall square.

Charlie Watts, course leader, said: ‘This NewTek Award for Best New UK Content is a significant achievement.

‘We also greatly appreciate it because it is partly due to NewTek as to why our curriculum focus has championed regular, live TV.

‘As far as we know, we are still the only course within the UK that is managing to generate and transmit broadcast quality TV programmes on an almost weekly basis.’