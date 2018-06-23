Tennis masterclass and tournament for Portsmouth pupils

PUPILS were treated to a tennis masterclass and tournament ahead of the Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy.

In a joint venture with Canoe Lake Leisure and financial support from HSBC, Portsmouth High School hosted the masterclass and competition earlier this week.

Year 6 pupils from Wimborne Junior School, St Swithun’s Catholic Primary School, Newbridge Junior School and Ropley Primary School enjoyed a day of coaching, tennis etiquette and playing at the facilities at Canoe Lake, in Southsea.

Portsmouth High School organised the day hoping it would be a great way to help city pupils live a healthy lifestyle and get them into sport.

Alina Pilsworth, from St Swithun’s School, said: ‘It was a fantastic day. It was so much fun and the coaches were all excellent.’

Portsmouth High School assistant headteacher Graeme Field said: ‘We hope the day introduced many of the children to a sport and opportunity that has been previously unavailable to them.’