The force of learning

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Johns College, from left Mihail Blagoev, 10, Oliver Haynes, 10, Albert Goodfellow, 10, Phoenix Hawkes, nine, Abigail Lewis, 11 and Grace Hooper, 10 with BBC Bitesize Presenter Jon Chase, R2JZero, actor Richard Stride and a Stormtrooper.
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away... science lessons were boring.

But some lucky pupils got to learn about the universe through the medium of Star Wars, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

St John’s College hosted a Science of Star Wars day, which saw author and BBC Bitesize presenter Jon Chase running workshops, and Dr Sadie Jones from the University of Southampton talk about aliens.

In the afternoon there was a Lego robotics competition, and children from St Paul’s Catholic School, Meon Junior School, St John’s Cathedral Catholic Primary School, Wimborne School and Kingscourt School also took part.

Nick Jenkins from St John’s College said: ‘Now is the time for the next generation of children to be inspired to take up careers in the sciences, engineering and technology. I hope this event goes some way to achieving this.’