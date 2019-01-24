The sweet smell of success for Portsmouth High School

A GROUP of school girls became alchemists for the day as they competed to design and market a new fragrance.

The Year 11 students learned how to make a new perfume from a variety of perfume essences as well as designing the accompanying bottles and labels.

The winners were judged after the girls pitched their products to a Dragon’s Den style panel of judges.

The overall winning team comprised of Jemima, Holly, Taylor, Charlotte, Phoebe and Polly. Their reward is to spend the day at Jo Malone in London to give them an insight into seeing how a fragrance is launched globally and a chance to meet some of the team involved.

Jo Dancey, vice president of Jo Malone, said: ‘This is a great way to give the girls the opportunity to look at everyday products and see the raw ingredients that might go into making them and a chance to use team work, creativity and imagination to launch a new product.’ The day was organised by coaching team, Eyes Wide Opened.