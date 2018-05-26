This is me! Children take to the playground for Greatest Showman dance-a-thon

SCHOOLCHILDREN at an infant school in Portsmouth have shown off their best dance moves at a fundraiser yesterday afternoon.

Hundreds of pupils joined forces at Solent Infant School for a dance-a-thon, unleashing their inner Zendaya or Hugh Jackman in an event inspired by recent cinematic hit The Greatest Showman.

The 280 children each got sponsorship for the fundraiser, which will be going towards improving the outdoor facilities at the school.

Lisa Felstead, chair of the Friends of Solent Infant School, says that the fundraiser was a huge success.

She said: ‘It was a really fun afternoon.

‘We had almost 300 students taking park in the event and they all seemed to have a great time.

‘Everyone was in their flashiest dance outfits and had even carried on the red, white and blue theme from the royal wedding last weekend.

‘It was very hot outside but the children did a fantastic job.’

According to Lisa, the pupils have been busy practicing for the dance-a-thon all week long.

She said: ‘All week long the children have been practicing hard.

‘It was a specially choreographed routine and they were even practicing it in their classrooms on the morning of the dance-a-thon itself.

‘It was great to see the children all outside together and enjoying themselves.’

The event, which was raising money for the school to support its outdoor learning, is one of many events being done to get the students to be healthy and spend more time outside.

Lisa said: ‘It’s important that as a school we promote all aspects of living a healthy lifestyle – and it’s lovely that they can enjoy themselves too.

‘It’s wonderful to have all the youngsters to spend some time together and make the most of the nice weather.

‘We have done quite a few things like this already this year such as encouraging them to cycle to school and so on and it has all been going down a treat so far.’